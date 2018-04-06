Grand Opening of HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute Set for April 12

HOLYOKE — Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will be the first featured speaker at a grand-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute on Thursday, April 12. The Holyoke Community College event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the institute at 164 Race St. on the corner of Appleton Street.

Other special guests and speakers will include Massachusetts Secretary of Education Jim Peyser, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, HCC President Christina Royal, HCC board of trustees Chair Bob Gilbert, MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis, and HCC Foundation board of directors Chair Paul Boudreau.

Also, Michael Serrano, 20, of Springfield, will talk about his experience as a student in HCC’s Culinary Arts program. Serrano will receive his certificate in culinary arts in June and continue working toward his associate degree in Food Service Management next fall.

Guests will have the opportunity to tour the kitchens and classrooms in the 20,000-square-foot facility and sample culinary creations prepared by HCC Culinary Arts students. Following remarks, Royal will lead the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony just before noon.

The $6.43 million facility has been open for classes and special events since the beginning of the spring 2018 semester. Funding for the project came from a mix of state, federal, local, college, and private sources.

“Now that we’ve become acquainted with this extraordinary new space, we are thrilled to welcome the greater community, alumni, and friends for an event where top-notch training, employer partnerships, and passionate students and faculty are on full display,” said Amanda Sbriscia, HCC vice president of Institutional Advancement. “We are grateful that many of our key partners, as well as state and local officials, will join us to mark this occasion. The HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute is an example of what can be achieved through collaboration and a shared commitment to meeting the needs of students and our region.”

While the event is free and open to the general public, an RSVP is requested to ensure there will be enough food. Respond online at hcc.edu/cai, by e-mail at foundation@hcc.edu, or by phone at (413) 552-2182.