HCC’s Christina Royal Appointed to Regional, National Boards

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College President Christina Royal has been appointed to the board of directors of the United Way of Pioneer Valley and the American Assoc. of Community Colleges’ Commission on College Readiness.

Her appointment to the United Way board was unanimously approved at the regional nonprofit’s 95th-anniversary celebration and annual meeting on May 31. She began her three-year term on July 1.

Her one-year appointment to the Commission on College Readiness also began July 1. The AACC, which is based in Washington D.C., is the principal advocacy group for community colleges in the U.S. Its Commission on College Readiness advises the AACC board and staff on matters related to preparing students for college-level academic work.