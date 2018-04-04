Local Chambers to Present ‘A Taste of Commerce’ on April 11

HOLYOKE — The public is invited to “A Taste of Commerce,” a chamber of commerce collaboration consisting of the Greater Holyoke, Greater Easthampton, Greater Chicopee, Greater Northampton, South Hadley and Granby, and Quaboag Hills chambers coming together to showcase local businesses in the region. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, April 11 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Holyoke Community College Bartley Center.

Previously known as the Table Top Expo, “A Taste of Commerce” seeks to retain its original business-to-business initiative, while inviting the public to take part in the show and get a taste of what their local business community has to offer. Speaking of taste, food vendors will have a larger presence than in preceding years and will showcase their specialties to visiting guests.

The goal is to create a much larger event that unites several areas of Western Mass into one location, and to offer vendors the chance to showcase their services and products to the general public, other exhibitors, and potential customers who attend the show.

Businesses that are members of a participating chamber may purchase a table for $150, via their respective chamber’s website. The fee includes a 6-foot skirted table, admission passes, refreshments, and free parking. If you are not a chamber member, call the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce or your local chamber to sign up.

Admission is free when guests present the event flyer on their phone at the registration desk; otherwise, the fee is $15 to attend. Call your local chamber or the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at (413) 534-3376, or visit holyokechamber.com to order a table or visitor tickets.