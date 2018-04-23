Sample a Culinary-arts Career at HCC Open House on April 26

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will hold an open house Thursday, April 26 at the HCC MGM Culinary Arts Institute for anyone interested in taking classes there, as well as members of the general public who want to tour the facility and sample treats prepared by students and staff in the facility’s kitchens.

The open house, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. at 164 Race St., coincides with Holyoke Innovation Week, a week-long series of community events being held in the city’s Innovation District.

During the open house, HCC Admissions counselors will take on-the-spot applications and talk with students about programs and the enrollment process, including applying for financial aid and preparing for the college-placement test.

Guests will be able to tour the 20,000-square-foot facility, view cooking demonstrations, sample appetizers, meet faculty chefs, and learn about HCC’s certificate and associate-degree programs in culinary arts, as well as the college’s non-credit culinary workforce training programs.

A limited number of visitors can participate in a sample class to experience what it’s like to work in a commercial kitchen. The class begins at 3:30 p.m. Participants must register in advance at bit.ly/2J6Oezs.