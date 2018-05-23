STCC Names Senior Director of Public Safety/Chief of Police

SPRINGFIELD — After an extensive search, Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) hired Jose “Joe” Rivera as its new senior director of Public Safety/chief of police.

Rivera, who started May 7, brings a range of law-enforcement experience. For the past 24 years, he has worked in municipal and higher-education policing. Most recently, he served as chief of police at Holyoke Community College. He previously worked at STCC as the college’s assistant director of public safety/lieutenant.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve STCC again,” Rivera said. “In my role as chief of police, I expect to lead the STCC police with professionalism and commitment to service. Our goal will be to provide for a safe and secure environment for all at STCC.”

Rivera, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Curry College in Milton, began his career with the Amherst Police Department. He moved on to other positions, including ones at the Massasoit Community College Police Department and UMass Dartmouth, where he was a sergeant and lieutenant, respectively.

“Chief Rivera’s rich experience has provided him with a strong understanding of police operations and command,” said STCC Vice President of Administration/CFO Joseph DaSilva. “Chief Rivera is committed to developing positive working relationships with college departments and local, state, and federal law-enforcement agencies, and continuing to enhance positive relationships with our surrounding community as well as with students, staff, and faculty.”

Rivera’s certifications and training include firearms instructor, sexual-assault investigation, emergency planning, interview and interrogation, and Clery Act compliance, which requires colleges and universities participating in federal financial-aid programs to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information.