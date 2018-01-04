STCC Offers EMT Program for Spring Semester

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College will offer an Emergency Medical Training (EMT) program during the upcoming semester, beginning Monday, Jan. 22.

The course consists of 177 hours of lectures and workshops in trauma, medical, behavioral, and environmental emergencies, including 28 hours of online instruction and an auto-extrication field trip that prepares the student to take the National Certification Examination.

The program, based on the Department of Transportation curriculum for Basic Emergency Medical Technician, is approved by the state Office of Emergency Medical Services. The EMT program gives students a strong foundation in basic life-support skills and techniques, patient assessment, and safe transportation.

The college is accepting applications. Students have the option of enrolling in day or evening classes. Visit stcc.edu/wd or call (413) 755-4225 to enroll.