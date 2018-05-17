West of the River Chamber of Commerce Announces Job Fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce will present its second job fair, with the tagline “local jobs for local people,” on Tuesday, May 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House.

This event gives local business owners the opportunity to meet with local residents and students who are looking for employment opportunities. Area students will be showcasing their talents and networking skills as they explore local opportunities, while more seasoned professionals who want to better their career will also present their experience and preparation for today’s job market.

Employers in the area interested in participating as a vendor can register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.