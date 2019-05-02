6 Great Examples of Print Marketing (And Why They Worked)

Courtesy of CampaignDrive.com

In an increasingly digital world, print marketing is still popular. Brands haven’t forgotten about the power of print to engage and excite their consumers. In fact, top multi-location brands use print — whether direct mail, billboards or good old newspaper ads — to drive local engagement and sales.

“Marketers have a plethora of tools to choose from, whether they decide to use a solely digital strategy or incorporate a blend of both traditional and digital tactics,” says Larry Myler, contributor at Entrepreneur.” [1] More importantly, brands need to begin thinking like their customer and understand how their target markets are accessing information and consuming content.”

