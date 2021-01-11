Bradley International Airport Nominated as Best Small Airport in U.S.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Bradley International Airport has been nominated for a USA Today 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award. The USA Today panel selected Bradley International Airport as a contender for Best Small Airport in the nation.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with this nomination,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “Even during these challenging times, Bradley International Airport continues to innovate and stand out in the airport industry. We invite our community to show pride for its home airport and bring this significant, national recognition to the region.”

On its website dedicated to voting, USA Today noted that Bradley International Airport “remains a convenient option, with on-site parking, lots of charging stations, free wi-fi, and proximity to both New York and Boston.”

The contest gives voters an opportunity to vote once per day for four weeks for the candidate of their choice. To vote for Bradley International Airport, click here. Voting runs through Monday, Feb. 1. The winners will be announced on Friday, Feb. 12.