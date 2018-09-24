AIC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on Social Media

SPRINGFIELD — Through Oct. 15, American International College (AIC) will use the college’s social-media platforms and website to feature prominent Hispanic individuals who have helped shape the culture and fabric of our communities locally, nationally, and globally. Leaders in government, human rights, science, medicine, literature, the arts, sports, and entertainment will be highlighted daily.

As an institution of higher learning with nearly half of its population comprised of first-generation students, one of the hallmarks of American International College is the value it places on diversity.

“The diversity that results from a population with varied backgrounds is one of our strengths,” said AIC President Vince Maniaci. “AIC is very student-centric and believes that, while a college education includes academic and intellectual growth, it must also include the development of personal and emotional intelligence. We all see things through a different prism based on the environment we come from. Being culturally diverse leads to deeper discussions and increased awareness as AIC students make their way into a rapidly changing world.”

To join AIC in this month-long tribute, visit the college at www.aic.edu, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/americaninternationalcollege, or on Twitter, @aiconcampus.