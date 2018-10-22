AIC to Celebrate Grand Opening of Colaccino Center for Health Sciences

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the grand opening of the new Colaccino Center for Health Sciences will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. Dignitaries scheduled to attend include U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, state Sens. Eric Lesser and James Welch, and Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos.

Located at 1020 State St., the newly built center offers spacious classrooms and hands-on labs for undergraduate and graduate students in exercise science, nursing, physical therapy, public health, and occupational therapy. The 20,000-square-foot facility provides AIC students with simulation, rehabilitation, and human performance laboratories, as well as smart classrooms, ample study areas, faculty offices, and conference space. Athletic training programs will be introduced beginning in 2021.

The Colaccino Center for Health Sciences was named in recognition of Frank Colaccino, an AIC alumnus and founder, president, and CEO of the Colvest Group in Springfield. While serving as chair of the board of trustees finance committee in 2005, Colaccino was instrumental in helping restore the college’s solvency after facing extreme financial jeopardy. In 2007, and again in 2015, he assumed the role of chair of the board of trustees. Colaccino is the first alumnus in the college’s history to hold this position.

“Through Frank’s leadership, unwavering service, and financial support, we have seen the college grow immeasurably,” AIC President Vince Maniaci said. “It is fitting that the board of trustees elected to name this new facility, focused on developing highly trained healthcare professionals, in his honor. The impressive, state-of-the-art center provides an educational environment that allows for and advances interdisciplinary learning.”

Located in the geographic center of Springfield, the Colaccino Center for Health Sciences complements the ongoing redevelopment of downtown by extending revitalization efforts up the State Street corridor to the Mason Square/Upper Hill neighborhood.