AIC to Host Forum on European Union Amid Brexit Turbulence on Oct. 3

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) will host a forum on the European Union (EU) featuring Stavros Lambrinidis, European Union ambassador to the U.S., and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, on Thursday, Oct. 3, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in AIC’s Griswold Theatre.

The forum, which will focus on the history of the EU as well as the organization’s role in international trade, comes less than a month before Britain’s scheduled departure — or Brexit — from the union on Oct. 31.

Lambrinidis, a native of Greece and graduate of Amherst College and Yale Law School, became the EU’s ambassador to the U.S. in March 2019, after serving seven years as its special representative for Human Rights. He also previously held the post of Greece’s Foreign Affairs minister.

This will be Lambrinidis’s first official visit to the U.S. in his position as European Union ambassador. Further, this forum at AIC marks the official beginning of his U.S. tour.

Neal is a 1972 graduate of AIC who was elected to the House of Representatives in 1988. Prior to representing Massachusetts’s First District on Capitol Hill, Neal served as the mayor of Springfield from 1984 to 1988.

Admission is free and open to the public, and questions from the audience will be encouraged.