AIM Sustainability Round Table to Participate in Workshop on Sept. 21

AUBURN — On Friday, Sept. 21, Associated Industries of Massachusetts (AIM) will offer a Sustainability Round Table at a workshop facilitated by subject-matter experts Wayne Bates of Tighe & Bond; Cristina Mendoza, solutions design lead at Capaccio Environmental Engineering Inc.; and Matt Gardner, managing partner at Sustainserv, Inc.

Achieving successes in sustainability efforts, whether small or large, can be vital to a company’s continued success. This progress must be communicated within the organization, and to external stakeholders, in order to maximize the value of sustainability efforts.

This workshop will address the ‘so what’ of sustainability — you’ve made positive change, achieved your project goals, but now, how can you leverage this investment in sustainability-related efforts? Communicating sustainable achievements increases engagement, enhances buy-in, and provides content to support continued efforts in enhancing an organization’s sustainable practices. The workshop will show attendees how to communicate these successes to maximize return on investment.

The event takes place at R.H. White Companies Inc., 49 Central St., Auburn, and runs from 7:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the the program beginning promptly at 8:05 a.m. The cost is free to AIM members and $100 for non-members. Participation is limited to people who maintain direct responsibility for sustainability initiatives at their companies.

Registration is required for security purposes. To register, click here. Contact Debbie Carroll at [email protected] or (617) 488-8352 with questions.