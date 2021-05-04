American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS Class of 2021 to Host Free Virtual Luncheon

SPRINGFIELD — The American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERS class of 2021 will host a free virtual luncheon featuring two resilient and driven leaders: Catherine Monson, president and CEO of FASTSIGNS International Inc., and Stevie Dawn, motivational speaker, coach, entrepreneur, and retired Marine. They will share secrets to powering through, unleashing your true self, and believing in your impossible.

The luncheon is slates for Friday, May 7 from noon to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome (it is not gender-specific). While the event is free, donations are welcome in support of ResearcHERS of the Knowledge Corridor. The event’s community partner is Adam Quenneville Roofing, Siding, Windows & Decks. Registration is required by clicking here.