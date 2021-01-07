American Eagle, ClearBridge to Host Free Online Seminar for Investors

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — American Eagle Financial Services (AEFS), in conjunction with ClearBridge Investments, will host a free virtual seminar, “Anatomy of a Recession: What to Look for and Where We’re Headed, First Quarter 2021,” on Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Investors of all ages, portfolios, and experience levels will benefit from an early look into the 2021 financial markets. The seminar includes AEFS LPL investment advisor representatives and featured speaker Corey Hardie, vice president, portfolio specialist at ClearBridge Investments.

The seminar will provide a wide range of information, including the impact of COVID-19 and elections on financial markets, what and when to expect a U.S. economic recovery, earning expectations and sectors to watch in the new year, a global perspective and international equities, and the spike in the personal-savings rate.

To register for the free, online seminar, visit www.americaneagle.org/seminar. A meeting link and access information will be provided by e-mail upon registration. This seminar is open to American Eagle Financial Credit Union members and the public.