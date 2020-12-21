American Eagle Financial Credit Union Donates $3,000 to Diaper Banks

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — In the spirit of the holidays and to reinforce its long-term commitment to assisting families in need, American Eagle Financial Credit Union awarded $3,000 in grants from its donor-advised fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to three nonprofit diaper banks in Connecticut and Western Mass.

Square One Diaper Bank in Springfield, the Diaper Bank of Connecticut, and Gentle Love Diaper Pantry, a youth-led nonprofit organization at Manchester (Conn.) High School, each received $1,000 to purchase and distribute diapers to needy families in their respective communities this holiday season.

“This year has been a challenging one for many families across our service region, so we felt compelled to bring some relief to them during a time of year when people come together to help others,” said Dean Marchessault, president and CEO of American Eagle Federal Credit Union. “Our donations reinforce our commitment to the health and well-being of children and families.”

Square One bills itself as a provider of a range of family-friendly education and support services; its programs include early education and care at centers in Springfield, home-based care settings located throughout Greater Springfield, and out-of-school-time care for elementary-age children.

“More than ever, our families are struggling to meet their basic needs. The cost of diapers can be as high as $100 per month for some families,” said Dawn DiStefano, executive vice president of Square One. “Thanks to the generosity of American Eagle Financial Credit Union and other community partners, we can continue to lessen this burden by supplying emergency diapers to those in need.”