American Eagle Seeks Public Input for Cash Back to the Community Program

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The nominees are set, and the public can now vote in the latest round of American Eagle Financial Credit Union’s (AFECU) Cash Back to the Community program, which has provided nearly $163,000 to local nonprofits since the program’s inception in early 2020.

AEFCU members and the general public are invited to view the list of nominees and vote at americaneagle.org/cashbacktothecommunity. The voting period ends on Sunday, Dec. 19.

“Cash Back to the Community has been a remarkable experience for our American Eagle team these past two years,” said AEFCU President and CEO Dean Marchessault, who will be retiring from the credit union at year’s end. “I have enjoyed watching this program grow and witnessing the substantial impact these quarterly donations have had in our local communities. This is my last round of Cash Back to the Community as American’s Eagle’s president and CEO, and it’s my hope we’ll see our most vigorous voting period yet. And so I encourage everyone to log on to americaneagle.org and vote for your favorite nonprofit.”

Through its Cash Back to the Community program, American Eagle provides thousands of dollars each quarter to three nonprofit and/or 501(c)(3) organizations within its service area — Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, and New Haven counties in Connecticut, and Hampden County in Massachusetts. AEFCU donates 1% of its credit- and debit-card interchange income, which is then evenly distributed to the top three vote getters during the Cash Back to the Community voting period.

Last quarter’s winners included the Southington Girls Softball League, the Asnuntuck Community College Food Pantry, and Our Piece of the Pie, with each organization receiving a $8,614 donation from American Eagle.