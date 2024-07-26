Amherst Area Chamber, Cooley Dickinson Mark 20 Years of Scholarship Partnership

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Cooley Dickinson Hospital, announced the celebration of 20 years of their joint scholarship program. This longstanding collaboration highlights their commitment to supporting the academic and career ambitions of local high-school students.

This year, four seniors from Amherst Regional High School, Hopkins Academy, Frontier Regional High School, and Belchertown High School were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship. These scholarships recognize students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, community involvement, and a commitment to pursuing a future in business or healthcare-related fields in Massachusetts.

“The chamber and Cooley Dickinson Hospital have jointly awarded these scholarships for two decades, reflecting our deep commitment to fostering local talent and supporting our community’s future leaders,” said Jacob Robinson, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. “Each year, we are impressed by the caliber of students in our region, and we are proud to support their educational journeys.”

Historically, the scholarship recipients have been presented with their awards at the chamber’s annual charity golf tournament, with further recognition at the A+ Awards ceremony in November. This year, to give these students the spotlight they deserve, the awards were presented at a standalone event held at the Boltwood Inn, providing an intimate setting that celebrates their achievements.

“It’s an honor to continue this partnership with the chamber, contributing to the education of promising young individuals who are poised to make significant impacts in their fields and the future of our community,” said Dr. Lynnette Watkins, president and chief operating officer of Cooley Dickinson Hospital. “These scholarships are a testament to Cooley Dickinson’s commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders and professionals who will drive innovation and excellence in business, healthcare, and beyond.”

This year’s scholarship recipients are Emalee Chaisson of Belchertown High School, who aspires to study occupational therapy at Springfield College; Declan Sullivan-Flynn of Amherst Regional High School, whose goal is to pursue biochemistry on a pre-med track at Amherst College; Dominic Aloisi of Hopkins Academy, who plans to study construction management with a minor in business and accounting at Western New England University; and Tenzin Smith of Frontier Regional High School, who aims to study biology at UMass Amherst.