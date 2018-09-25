Arrha Credit Union Welcomes Michael Kelley as Mortgage Loan Originator

SPRINGFIELD — Michael Ostrowski, president and CEO of Arrha Credit Union, recently welcomed Michael Kelley as the institution’s new mortgage loan originator. Kelley has more than seven years of experience in mortgage lending, most recently as mortgage loan originator at Polish National Credit Union.

Kelley was recognized as Banker and Tradesman Top 5 Originator for Credit Unions in Western Massachusetts for two years in a row. He is a member of the Springfield Rotary Club and assistant coach for the SOY Boys Basketball team.

“I am ecstatic to be part of the Arrha Credit Union family and serving the Springfield community of where I grew up,” Kelley said. “I enjoy finding the right financial solutions, providing mortgage options that make sense, and helping people save time and money.”