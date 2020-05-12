Arrha Credit Union Welcomes Tony Franco as VP of Commercial Lending

SPRINGFIELD — Arrha Credit Union President and CEO Michael Ostrowski recently welcomed Anthony (Tony) Franco as the new vice president of Commercial Lending. Franco has more than 25 years of banking experience and been recognized throughout his banking-industry career for outstanding member service. Recently he was the vice president of Special Assets at United Bank.

“It is with great excitement that we welcome Tony to the Arrha team and begin offering commercial products and services. Arrha now has a complete array of all commercial deposit products and lending services,” Ostrowski said. “Tony is known for helping area businesses achieve their goals and direct them to what works best for them. He lives local and believes in the power of local business.”

Added Franco, “I am excited to be part of the Arrha Credit Union family and launch the Commercial Lending area to serve local businesses and its members. I look forward to providing caring service, offering rewarding business-membership benefits to existing and new members, and growing these relationships.”