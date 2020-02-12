Asnuntuck Community College Named to Military Friendly Schools List

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College (ACC) announced it has earned the 2020-21 Military Friendly School designation.

“Asnuntuck Community College is pleased to once again be recognized for its service to veterans. The college prides itself on being able to deliver to veterans the respect and education that they have earned as a result of their service to our country,” said James Lombella, president of Asnuntuck Community College.

ACC currently has more than 100 active military and veterans enrolled at its Enfield campus and has a Veterans Oasis Center for students to study, relax, and meet other veteran students. Asnuntuck, along with Tunxis Community College, will serve for the third year as a sponsor of the Hartford Yard Goats’ Military Family of the Game, at each home game during the 2020 season.

Beth Egan, ACC’s veterans coordinator, has direct contact with ACC’s active-duty and veteran students. “It is an honor for Asnuntuck to receive this recognition,” she said. “We pride ourselves on our philosophy that students come first. Our military and veteran students make up an important part of our community.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-21 survey, with 695 earning the designation.

The 2020-21 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to colleges creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to invest in programs to provide educational outcomes that are better for the Military Community as a whole,” said Josh Rosen, Military Friendly’s national director.