Asnuntuck Community College Now Registering Students for Wintersession

ENFIELD, Conn. — Registration is now open for Wintersession at Asnuntuck Community College, with classes to be held Dec. 27 to Jan. 13.

Students may apply or register online 24 hours a day at www.asnuntuck.edu, or in person at the Registrar’s office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Academic advisors are available for walk-ins on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other times are by appointment only. E-mail [email protected] for additional information.

Students can earn three credits in three weeks at Wintersession, which is available to current students, new students, and students home on break from their four-year school. Online classes are available in art, biology, business, computer science, early childhood education, human services, psychology, and sociology.