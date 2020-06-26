Asnuntuck to Offer Information Sessions This Summer

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College has scheduled several virtual information sessions with the Admissions and Financial Aid departments during the summer.

The sessions will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 5 p.m.; Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 22 at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. Prospective students need to attend only one of the sessions.

Participants will be able to learn about the admissions and financial-aid process. The June 30 and July 13 sessions will feature information regarding Connecticut’s community-college debt-free scholarship, Pledge to Advance Connecticut (PACT), during the 60-minute session. Students must apply and be registered for a full-time schedule of courses by July 15 to be eligible for PACT. It is free to apply to the college.

The sessions will also include time for questions and answers. To register for a session and learn how to register for classes, visit asnuntuck.edu/admissions/how-to-enroll. Registration for the fall semester is now open.