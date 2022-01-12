Attorney Mark Esposito Named Shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced Attorney Mark Esposito as a new shareholder in the firm.

“Attorney Esposito has been an incredible asset to our team for the past four years,” founding Partner Steven Schwartz said. “He is knowledgeable, ethical, and very community-focused. Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin continues to develop and grow, and we look forward to seeing how Mark can assist in that future success.”

Esposito joined the firm in 2017 and has a wide-ranging, litigation-focused practice. He represents clients in general, commercial and probate litigation, labor and employment matters, administrative law, and criminal cases. He has counseled various public-sector labor unions and employees in collective bargaining, arbitration, and litigation, and represents clients in state and federal courts as well as before administrative agencies.

A summa cum laude graduate of Boston University School of Law, Esposito was a member and note editor of the Boston University Law Review. Prior to law school, he graduated magna cum laude from Williams College, where he was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa society.