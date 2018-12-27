Bacon Wilson Announces new Counsel, Associates

SPRINGFIELD — The law firm Bacon Wilson announced that attorney Christopher D. Pierson has joined the firm as counsel, together with associate Attorneys Ryan K. O’Hara and Elizabeth T. Mone.

Pierson is an experienced trial attorney who has successfully tried numerous cases to verdict in courts across Massachusetts. His practice encompasses all aspects of civil litigation, including commercial disputes, individual matters, and personal injury. He is a graduate of Northeastern University Law School and Gettysburg College.

O’Hara is an associate with the firm’s litigation team, where much of his work is focused on contract and business matters, land use litigation, and accidents and injuries. Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, O’Hara spent one year clerking for Justice C. Jeffrey Kinder of the Massachusetts Appeals Court. Ryan graduated summa cum laude from Western New England University School of Law, and received his B.A. from Tufts University.

Mone, known as Liza, is an associate in Bacon Wilson’s estates and probate department, where she works on matters related to estate and asset planning, trusts, long-term care planning, and matters of guardianship/conservatorship. Prior to joining Bacon Wilson, she worked as a staff attorney for the New Hampshire Public Defender. Liza graduated magna cum laude from Boston College Law School, and received her B.A. from Middlebury College. She is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.