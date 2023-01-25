Daily News

BANKW Staffing Adds Johnson & Hill Staffing to Its Portfolio of Companies

BOSTON — BANKW Staffing’s family of locally owned companies just got bigger with the addition of Johnson & Hill Staffing to its family of full-service staffing and recruiting agencies. Johnson & Hill will become part of the KNF&T Staffing Resources brand, and will continue to provide temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire services in Western Mass. and Connecticut as it has for more than 28 years.

BANKW’s investment in Johnson & Hill is part of the firm’s plan to continue its organic and strategic growth in the New England employment market. This acquisition is a natural choice for BANKW as Johnson & Hill fits seamlessly with staffing solutions in similar professional areas, including accounting, administrative, legal, and finance. In addition to gaining access to KNF&T’s broad base in verticals like healthcare, higher education, financial services, and nonprofits, Johnson & Hill clients will enjoy the added benefit of information-technology staffing solutions and sales placement through BANKW’s other companies, Alexander Technology Group and Sales Search Partners.

Jason Kroll, co-founder and co-CEO of BANKW, described a great fit for both companies, saying, “we knew immediately that Johnson & Hill would be a wonderful match in culture and customer focus and service. Being able to offer expanded reach and greater resources is a win-win, not just for our firms, but most importantly, for those we serve.”

Added Johnson & Hill President and CEO Andrea Hill Cataldo, “when I helped found Johnson & Hill Staffing in 1995, my goal was to ensure that the organization thrived while providing the best possible client service. I am excited to embark on this new chapter and I am comfortable knowing that our 28-year legacy will continue in the right and capable hands.”

BANKW Staffing’s portfolio of companies includes Alexander Technology Group, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Sales Search Partners, the Nagler Group, KNF&T Staffing Resources, and now Johnson & Hill Staffing, which has been rebranded under the KNF&T name. All are staffing providers in the areas of IT, finance, accounting, sales, human resources, legal, administrative, healthcare, higher education, and marketing.

