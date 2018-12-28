Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Eligible Candidates for Class of 2019

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the eligible candidates for the class of 2019, including the addition of a new direct-elect category for women veterans. Click here for the full list of eligible nominees.

The women veterans direct-elect committee aims to recognize the historical greats of the women’s game who may be overshadowed by those in the contemporary women’s game, such as nominees from the WNBA or the present-day college game. Those considered must be retired from the game for 35 years or more and may be a player, coach, contributor, or team. Direct-elect committees were developed by the hall’s board of governors to ensure the election process is fair and equitable to all constituencies. Longstanding direct-elect categories still in consideration include early African-American pioneers, international, contributors, and men veterans.

A press conference announcing the finalists from the North American and women’s committee for the class of 2019 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 15 in Charlotte, N.C. The entire class of 2019, including those selected by the direct-elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis. Enshrinement festivities will take place in Springfield on Sept. 5-7.