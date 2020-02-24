Bay Path President’s Gala to Celebrate Legacy of Carol Leary

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s fourth annual President’s Gala will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. While the event will continue its tradition of raising funds for student scholarships, it will also celebrate the legacy of Carol Leary, who will retire in June after 25 years as Bay Path president.

The gala will feature a tribute to Leary and her husband Noel, silent and live auctions, dinner, and dancing with live entertainment. The evening will also tell the story of the university’s mission — empowering undergraduate women and graduate women and men to flourish in a constantly changing world. Last year’s event netted more than $360,000 in support of student scholarships.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to raise funds again this year for student scholarships while celebrating the legacy of Dr. Carol Leary and Noel. The Learys have been instrumental to Bay Path and the Western Mass. community over the last 25 years,” said Allison Gearing-Kalill, Bay Path University’s vice president for Development and Planned Giving. “The gala provides an opportunity to bring together businesses, community partners, alumni, and friends of Bay Path who understand the obstacles our students face today.”

Mary and David Bushnell, Laura and Rick Grondin, and Michelle and Peter Wirth are the gala’s honorary chairs. The platinum sponsor is MassMutual. Gold sponsors include Advance Manufacturing Co. Inc., Hannoush Jewelers, Health New England, Melinda and K. Francis Lee, PeoplesBank, and Powerstation Events. Drew and Lauren Davis are the entertainment sponsors.

The President’s Gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, followed by a seated dinner at 7:30 p.m. The tribute will start at 8:30 p.m., and at 9 p.m., guests will be invited to dance the night away. To learn more about the gala, including sponsorships, purchasing tickets, and donating to or participating in the auction, visit www.baypath.edu/gala or contact Meg Morrill at (413) 565-1396 or [email protected].

For those who are not able to attend, but would like to support Leary’s 25th and final year as president, Bay Path University announced the relaunch of the Carol A. Leary Endowed Scholarship Fund for First-Generation College Students. The fund, which was initially established in 2005 in honor of Leary’s 10th anniversary as Bay Path’s president, is just as relevant today as Bay Path continues to welcome first-generation students into the community. Since its induction, Bay Path has awarded this scholarship to more than 100 women attending college as first-generation students. To learn more about the fund, visit baypath.edu/leary.