Bay Path Recognized Among Top 10 Master’s in Accounting Programs

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s master of science (MS) in accounting program has been named seventh on a list of the top 50 best in the nation, as ranked by OnlineMasters.com. In addition to this placement, Bay Path’s program was also recognized as the “Most Accelerated Program.” This is the program’s second placement on a national best-of list this year alone.

“We’re so pleased that the master of science in accounting at Bay Path University was recognized once again for the quality education and career preparation it provides to students,” said Kara Stevens, assistant professor and director of Accounting programs. “Students who graduate from our program are ready to hit the ground running in their chosen accounting industry upon graduation, which many are able to achieve in under one year.”

According to the site, the review assessed academic quality, student success, and affordability. Researchers devoted more than 90 hours to analyzing every online master’s in accounting program in the U.S., and consulted 35 industry experts, hiring managers, current students, and alumni.