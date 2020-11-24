Bay Path University Welcomes Prospective Students to Visit Campus in Person

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced it will again welcome prospective students and their families to visit the Longmeadow campus in person. Tours will be available at designated times Monday through Saturday, and reservations must be made in advance. Detailed safety protocols will be in place to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

“We’re thrilled to welcome prospective students and their families back to campus to experience first-hand what makes Bay Path so special,” said Sarah Wisnouskas, director of Recruitment Events for Bay Path University. “We’ve spent months building and testing our COVID protocols to ensure that we can offer these tours safely. There’s nothing like walking a campus to feel the culture and climate of a college or university, and we’re confident that we can offer these tours in a way that prioritizes what is always our number-one goal — keeping students safe and cared for.”

When allowing visitors on campus, Bay Path will follow the guidelines set forth by the state of Massachusetts; as such, not all buildings will be available to tour.

To schedule an in-person campus visit, or for more information on visitation requirements, log onto baypath.edu/visit. For those prospective students or families who wish to tour campus virtually, individual guided virtual campus tours are still being held Monday through Friday. Check out baypath.edu/visit for more information or to schedule a virtual appointment.