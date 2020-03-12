Bay Path’s Women’s Leadership Conference Postponed Due to Coronavirus

LONGMEADOW — Due to concerns around coronavirus and following guidance from the CDC, WHO, and Massachusetts Department of Public Health regarding large gatherings, Bay Path University has made the decision to postpone this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference (WLC), scheduled for March 27 at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, to April 9, 2021.

Full refunds will be processed by Eventbrite within 30 business days.

The WLC is the region’s premier women’s leadership event for professional and personal networking. For 24 years, it has assembled a community of women and men for professional development, to honor each other’s experiences, and celebrate each other’s aspirations.

Although Bay Path cannot guarantee the exact speakers at next April’s conference, organizers are doing everything possible to mirror this year’s line-up. “We can promise an amazing conference in line with the delivery of the past 24 events,” the university noted in a statement.

“Although we are deeply disappointed to make this decision, the health, wellness, and safety of our over 2,000 attendees are our number-one priority,” it went on. “We were so looking forward to being with you on the 27th of March. We hope you will be excited to join us for the rescheduled event.”

Participants who have questions concerning the Women’s Leadership Conference should e-mail [email protected].