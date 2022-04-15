BayPath WLC Picture Page

Top Banner

Doran addresses the audience
‘Reimagine’ was the theme for the 25th Bay Path University Women’s Leadership Conference on April 1, a day-long event that drew more than 1,300 women and men to the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. The conference featured three keynote speakers and a number of educational breakout sessions, as well as networking and a message from Bay Path President Sandra Doran about the university, its 125th anniversary, and its future.

Photos by Leah Martin Photography

 

Mechanic and Girls Auto Clinic founder Patrice Banks takes the stage as the luncheon keynote speaker

Tyra Banks, the closing keynote speaker, answers questions from conference attendees

author and speaker Christine Cashen kicks off the 2022 conference with laughter and advice as the morning keynote speaker

Doran addresses the audience

Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno welcomes attendees to the city of Springfield

