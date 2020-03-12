Behavioral Health Network Receives $15,000 Grant From Country Bank

SPRINGFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc. (BHN) has been awarded a $15,000 grant from Country Bank, which will fund direct services for BHN’s domestic-violence programs in Ware.

Country Bank’s grant to BHN will be used for innovative support and advocacy services for domestic-violence survivors, which includes partnering with Country Bank employees in offering the economic-freedom initiative known as Money School. BHN’s Money School program is an award-winning, trauma-informed financial-independence initiative designed to create long-term safety and economic security for survivors of domestic violence.

The grant will also be used to provide prevention-education work in local schools, and for interruption and prevention services for perpetrators of domestic violence.

“Country Bank is honored to support the vital work that is provided to survivors through BHN’s domestic-violence programs. We are fortunate to have programs locally that support our communities and those in need of these services,” said Shelley Regin, Country Bank’s senior vice president of Marketing and an advisory board member of BHN.

Added Kathy Wilson, president and CEO of BHN, “we are thankful to Country Bank for this important funding that supports the critical programming we provide to survivors of domestic violence. These funds, and Country Bank’s prior support, allow us to work with survivors in taking their first steps in achieving financial freedom. This support helps us in the complicated work of recovery with survivors, and we appreciate Country Bank’s community leadership.”

Country Bank has long been a supporter of BHN’s programs and mission, making frequent donations to BHN Valley Human Services in Ware.