Berkshire Bank Names Ryan Shorette Senior Vice President, Retail Branch Banking

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank announced the promotion of Ryan Shorette to senior vice president, Retail Branch Banking. In this new role, he will oversee all 105 branches across Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York. Prior to this promotion, he was first vice president, regional branch manager at Berkshire Bank for the last eight years.

“During his tenure at Berkshire Bank, Ryan has been an instrumental team leader in several markets, increasing our brand presence and deepening customer relationships,” said Lucia Bellomia, executive vice president, head of Retail Banking. “We are excited to have Ryan drive employee growth and enhance the customer experience, both critical components to the success of our Berkshire’s Exciting Strategic Transformation (BEST) plan. His deep understanding of complex financial client needs and financial data analysis will be an asset in his new role.”

Shorette has more than 25 years of retail banking experience and has held a number of leadership positions. Before joining Berkshire Bank, he worked at Bank of America and Webster Bank. He has been nominated for the New Leaders in Banking Honors Award from the Connecticut Bankers Assoc. and has a proven track record of successfully developing leaders and enhancing the customer experience. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Connecticut State University.

Outside of work, Shorette is an active volunteer, coaching youth sports for the towns of Bristol and Plainville, Conn. He has also participated in Christmas in April, the United Way Day of Caring, and Hands on Hartford, a COVID-19 virtual event assembling comfort kits for those in need. Beyond these civic efforts, he also served as an executive board member for the American Heart Assoc. Heart Walk in Hartford, Conn.