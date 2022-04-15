Big Y Announces Appointments 

SPRINGFIELD — The management of Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced the following new appointments:

Kayla Constantine was named senior financial analyst at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center;

Christopher Eldredge was named Food Service sales manager at the Manchester, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;

Otilia Brown was named store director at the Simsbury, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;

• Jennifer Devine was named Customer Service manager at the West Springfield Big Y Supermarket;

Shawn Kirchner was named store director of the North Adams Big Y Supermarket;

Anthony Zarlengo was named store director in Training at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center;

Natalie Alves was named Employee Services representative at the Ware Big Y Supermarket;

Christopher Krupa was named manager of Pharmacy Operations at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center

Zachary Harris was named Customer Service representative at the Stafford Springs, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;

James Simonds was named Deli sales manager at the Ware Big Y Supermarket; and