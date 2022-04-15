Top Banner

Daily News

Big Y Announces Appointments 

By 2


SPRINGFIELD — The management of Big Y Foods, Inc. has announced the following new appointments:  

  • Kayla Constantine was named senior financial analyst at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center;
  • Christopher Eldredge was named Food Service sales manager at the Manchester, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;
  • Otilia Brown was named store director at the Simsbury, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;
    • Jennifer Devine was named Customer Service manager at the West Springfield Big Y Supermarket;
  • Shawn Kirchner was named store director of the North Adams Big Y Supermarket;
  • Anthony Zarlengo was named store director in Training at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center;
  • Natalie Alves was named Employee Services representative at the Ware Big Y Supermarket;
  • Christopher Krupa was named manager of Pharmacy Operations at the Springfield Big Y Store Support Center 
  • Zachary Harris was named Customer Service representative at the Stafford Springs, Conn. Big Y Supermarket;
  • James Simonds was named Deli sales manager at the Ware Big Y Supermarket; and
  • Kevin Connors was named Meat & Seafood sales manager at the Northampton Big Y Supermarket.
Tags:

Related Posts

Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Nominate Someone for 40 Under Forty

By

Hazen Paper Earns Accolades with AIMCAL Product of the Year

By

Moriarty & Primack Announces New Hires, Promotions

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis