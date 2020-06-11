Big Y Appoints Stephen Creed Distribution Leader

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods Inc. announced the appointment of Stephen Creed to the new position of senior director of Distribution and Logistics. Creed is responsible for leading Big Y’s distribution teams as they transition into their newly expanded, 430,000-square-foot space. He reports to Michael D’Amour, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Creed has more than 40 years of experience in the distribution industry, mostly within the supermarket realm. He began his career in 1979 with Stop & Shop Inc., where he held various positions, including produce and grocery receiving and operations. Throughout his career, he’s held positions of increasing responsibility at companies such as Spartan Stores in Michigan, where he was the assistant warehouse manager.

At C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. in Massachusetts and Vermont, Creed started as facility manager and then became director of Perishables Distribution. In 1997, he was appointed director of operations for Quality King Distributors Inc. in New York, where he managed nationwide distribution from five separate warehouses consisting of food, pharmaceuticals, health and beauty care, fragrances, and general merchandise. He later became director of distribution for Supervalu in Suffield, Conn., before being promoted to project director for Corporate Distribution at its headquarters in Minnesota and later promoted to general manager, Logistics Services in its Midwest Regional Headquarters Distribution Center in Kenosha, Wis.

Returning to his roots in New England from 2005 to 2019, Creed joined Associated Grocers of New England in Pembroke, N.H. He started as vice president, Warehousing and Transportation, and became senior vice president, Warehousing and Transportation until his most recent position there as senior vice president, Supply Chain Management.

Creed has served on the New Hampshire Motor Transport Assoc. and the Ryder National Food & Beverage Advisory Board. His professional training includes the Cornell University Executive Food Management Program along with Dale Carnegie Executive Management and Zenger-Miller Quest Training.