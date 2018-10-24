Big Y Donates $35,000 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y World Class Markets collected donations from customers and employees from Sept. 19 through Sept. 29 for American Red Cross disaster relief.

Community and employee donations, along with additional support from Big Y, resulted in a donation of $35,000, which will be donated to both Massachusetts and Connecticut American Red Cross chapters in support of the ongoing relief efforts in the U.S.

A formal check presentation to the Massachusetts American Red Cross was held on Oct. 23 at the Chicopee Big Y World Class Market. Mike Matyszewski, store director of Big Y Foods, presented the contribution to Erin Ryder, regional manager of Donor Relations for the Massachusetts chapter.

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors like the Big Y. The Red Cross responds to an emergency every eight minutes. From small house fires to events like the Merrimack Valley gas-leak explosions and fires in September, to multi-state natural disasters like Hurricanes Florence and Michael, the American Red Cross goes wherever it’s needed, so people can have clean water, safe shelter, and hot meals when they need them most.

Big Y, its customers, and employees have a strong tradition of supporting those in need through the American Red Cross. Past relief campaigns include the 2004 tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, and the earthquakes in both Japan and Haiti. The partnership has raised more than $1.5 million to support both international and domestic disasters.