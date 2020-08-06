Big Y Plans Major Renovation Investment in Norwood

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Foods announced plans to completely renovate its Norwood supermarket at 434 Walpole St. starting in January in order to provide a new, state-of-the-art shopping experience.

The larger store will allow for expanded offerings including freshly tossed pizza; store-made fish and chips; a variety of prepared meals;, additional local fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meats; natural and organic options; and more. Additional space also allows for a larger selection of local products, which is part of Big Y’s commitment to discovering new local partners in the region and building up the local economy. Renovated store plans include increasing the size to 55,000 square feet from the current 42,598 square feet.

In an effort to better serve customers in the Norwood area, the location will need to close for a period of time so extensive renovations to the store, shopping center and parking lot can be accomplished. The market currently employs about 115 people. Once it temporarily closes in 2021, all full- and part-time employees will be offered positions at neighboring Big Ys until the new facility opens. There will then be a need for about 40 additional employees to staff the new departments.

“Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is always paramount, along with constantly improving our world-class shopping experience and the availability of local and nutritious products and offerings,” said Charles D’Amour, Big Y president and CEO. “We are excited about our long-term future as part of the Norwood community. While we regret this disruption, it will also allow for a faster and safer renovation process for employees, customers, and construction workers during these times of social distancing and other safety protocols.”