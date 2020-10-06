Big Y Supports Breast-cancer Awareness, Research

SPRINGFIELD — In order to continue to raise awareness and funds for the fight against breast cancer, all Big Y supermarkets will donate proceeds from various departments throughout the store to 32 local breast-cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Since 2007, the chain has raised more than $2 million for this cause. The program, “Partners of Hope,” reflects the partnership, commitment, and support of breast-cancer awareness and research.

During the entire month of October, Big Y will donate a portion of the proceeds from both floral and produce purchases, including Sunshine Bouquets. Additionally, Big Y will donate five cents for each purchase of Big Y brands, including Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony, and Paw’s Happy Life purchased the week of Oct. 8-14 (some exclusions may apply). Big Y Butcher Shops will donate 10 cents from every pound of All Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken sold during the entire month of October, and Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center will also donate $5 for every flu shot given. New this year, customers can also donate directly to Partners of Hope via bigy.com/community/breastcancerawareness.

Big Y’s dietitian team, Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell, will devote a portion of their fall newsletter to cancer prevention.

“During these challenging and stressful times, it has never been more important to take care of one’s health,” Big Y CEO Charles D’Amour said. “Thousands of women and many men are impacted each year by breast cancer. With a renewed focus on health and wellness and the importance of breast-cancer awareness and early detection, we hope that this initiative can not only help save lives, but someday lead to better treatments and ultimately a cure.”