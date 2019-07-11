Blue Sox to Host Military Appreciation Night on July 14

HOLYOKE — The Valley Blue Sox game on Sunday, July 14 against the Vermont Mountaineers will be Military Appreciation Night, presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The gates will open at 4:05 p.m., with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

All veterans and active military personnel will be admitted free with one guest at Sunday’s game with valid identification. In addition, throughout the game, the team will honor servicemen and women who have fought for their country. Veterans Affairs will also be present behind the home-plate area to provide more information about the services they provide. Blue Sox players and staff also visited with veterans at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds on July 10.

Veterans Affairs has been a supporter of the Valley Blue Sox since the team’s inception in 2008.

Military nonprofit organizations seeking tickets for Sunday’s game should contact the Blue Sox at [email protected].