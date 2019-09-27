Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee to Host Annual Black Tie & Sneakers Gala on Nov. 8

CHICOPEE — The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will host its eighth annual Black Tie & Sneakers Gala on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

Presented by Chicopee Savings Charitable Foundation and Westfield Bank, this event serves the club as its largest fundraiser of the year. Guests will enjoy a sit-down dinner, dancing, and silent and live auctions. They will have the opportunity to bid on auction items including a trip to Costa Rica, gift baskets, Adirondack chairs, jewelry, gift certificates, and more. Guests will also see a short production on the impact the club has on its members.

This year, the mistress of ceremonies will be Michelle Wirth from Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, and the auctioneer will be John Baran of WWLP-22News. An Aura photo booth from Absolute Photo Booths, a signature cocktail, and a contest for best sneakers will be introduced this year. Guests can enter the contest as they arrive, and the top three will walk the runway for the audience to decide first place.

Each year, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee selects members of the community to receive recognition for their support and interest in the mission of the club and the members it serves. This year, the club will recognize Pilgrim Interiors Inc. with its Donald & Lois Prescott Founders Award.

About 300 people are expected at this event, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person. To attend, e-mail Lynn Morrissette, Marketing & Development director, at [email protected].

The platinum sponsor for the event is Polish National Credit Union. Gold sponsors include Freedom Credit Union, Tru by Hilton Chicopee Springfield, Mahan Slate Roofing Co. Inc., PeoplesBank, Anne Gancarz, and Pilgrim Interiors Inc.