Bradley International Airport Launches Nonstop Service to Miami with JetBlue

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — This week, the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) launched the inaugural JetBlue flight from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Miami International Airport (MIA) on JetBlue.

“We welcome JetBlue’s expansion at Bradley International Airport and the addition of new, non-stop service to Miami,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With the debut of this new route, JetBlue now offers non-stop flights to 11 destinations from Bradley International Airport. We thank JetBlue for their continued investment in our region and are confident that the new non-stop service to Miami will be quickly embraced by our passengers.”

The new, daily service to Miami operates year-round. The flight from Bradley to Miami departs 9:25 a.m. and arrives at 12:30 p.m., while the return flight takes off from Miami at 1:15 p.m. and arrives at Bradley at 4:10 p.m.

The new Miami route complements JetBlue’s existing non-stop flights to other Florida destinations, including Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Orlando, Tampa, and West Palm Beach. The airline also offers non-stop flights from Bradley International Airport to Cancun (Mexico), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Juan (Puerto Rico).

For booking information, visit www.jetblue.com.