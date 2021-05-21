Bradley International Airport Welcomes Breeze Airways

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that Bradley International Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways. The newly founded carrier announced its official, national debut with the rollout of a route network across the U.S. At Bradley, it will launch four new, non-stop destinations this summer, including Charleston, S.C. (beginning May 27), and Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh (all beginning July 22).

“This is an exciting time for Bradley International Airport and the Connecticut Airport Authority as our state emerges from the pandemic and more travelers are taking to the skies,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This announcement today is further recognition that one of our greatest assets as a state and a region is Bradley International Airport, and these new destinations allow for residents to be connected to new business and tourism travel markets.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Breeze Airways was founded by David Neeleman and is his fifth airline startup, after JetBlue, Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet, and Utah-based Morris Air, which was later purchased by Southwest Airlines.

“Breeze is excited to be announcing service to Hartford,” Neeleman said. “I know Connecticut well from many years living there, and we see a significant number of unserved markets from Bradley that will provide us with many years of growth opportunities. And we’re thrilled to be able to give Hartford residents non-stop service so they can get where they want to go twice as fast for half the cost.”

The new non-stops will operate on a single-class Embraer aircraft, with a two-by-two seat configuration. Breeze Airways offers booking flexibility that includes no change or cancellation fees for flights changed or canceled up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure.

The airline is also dedicated to safety and cleanliness. Breeze’s aircraft are cleaned and disinfected frequently, and are equipped with HEPA filters onboard, which refresh cabin air every few minutes. In accordance with federal law, passengers and crew are required to wear face coverings on the aircraft, except while eating and drinking.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app.