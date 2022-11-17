Breeze Airways Adds More Low-fare Flights at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced that Breeze Airways is once again growing its presence at Bradley International Airport and will be launching new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, N.C., in February. In the new year, the airline will also return nonstop service to Pittsburgh and introduce one-stop/no-plane-change ‘BreezeThru’ service to New Orleans.

From Bradley, Breeze currently offers non-stop service to Charleston, S.C.; Columbus, Ohio; Jacksonville, Fla.; Las Vegas; Nashville, Tenn.; Norfolk, Va.; Richmond, Va.; Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla.; and Savannah, Ga. In 2023, the airline will also be introducing nonstop service to Phoenix and Vero Beach, Fla.

“We welcome Breeze’s addition of new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “The new route, along with the return of Pittsburgh service and the BreezeThru service to New Orleans, complement the airline’s growing menu of destinations at Bradley International Airport. We appreciate Breeze’s continued partnership in bringing low fares and so many convenient travel options to our passengers.”

Bradley International Airport is a national base for Breeze Airways.