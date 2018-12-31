Business Among Moms to Host Event with Personal Trainer, Business Owner

EASTHAMPTON — The Western Massachusetts chapter of Business Among Moms will host its January event on Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 396 Main St., Easthampton.

The exercise mindset of ‘no excuses’ tends to have the opposite effect on women. Feelings of guilt and inadequacy set in, creating obstacles for reaching goals, which hinders their success both personally and in business.

As a personal trainer, business owner, and mother of two, Michelle Crean knows the demands on mothers and how important it is when setting goals — whether it be for health, family, or business — to understand how to not let setbacks derail one’s momentum. Crean will talk about how reframing your exercise mindset can help shape your vision for yourself and your business in the new year.

To register, click here.