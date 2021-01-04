BusinessTalk with Amy Royal

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Amy Royal, a principal with The Royal Law Firm and an employment law specialist. The two discuss the pandemic, vaccines, what employers can mandate, and what they can’t. They also discuss changes in employment law and new measures that take effect in 2021, and what employers should know as they turn the calendar. They also dive into in the matter of employee handbooks and how and why these important documents need to be on point and completely up to date. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/EPISODE-46-with-George-and-Amy.mp3