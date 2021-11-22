BusinessTalk with Jessica Collins, one of BusinessWest’s recently named Women of Impact for 2021

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Jessica Collins, one of BusinessWest’s recently named Women of Impact for 2021, several of whom will be spotlighted over the coming weeks. The two talk about everything that went into this honor, from her passion for public health to her remarkable track record for forging collaborative efforts to address some of the most pressing public health issues facing our region. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/EPISODE-89-BIZ-TALK.mp3