BusinessTalk with Joel McAuliffe

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien continues his series of discussions with members of the magazine’s 40 Under Forty class of 2021. This week, his guest is Joel McAuliffe, deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Eric Lesser and a city councilor in Chicopee. The two discuss everything from his work to bring high-speed Internet access to his constituents in Chicopee, to the need for — and prospects for — high-speed rail in state, one of the priorities identified by Sen. Lesser. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

