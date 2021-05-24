BusinessTalk with Joel McAuliffe
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 65: May 24, 2021
George Interviews Joel McAuliffe, deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Eric Lesser and a city councilor in Chicopee
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien continues his series of discussions with members of the magazine’s 40 Under Forty class of 2021. This week, his guest is Joel McAuliffe, deputy chief of staff for state Sen. Eric Lesser and a city councilor in Chicopee. The two discuss everything from his work to bring high-speed Internet access to his constituents in Chicopee, to the need for — and prospects for — high-speed rail in state, one of the priorities identified by Sen. Lesser. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.