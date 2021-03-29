BusinessTalk with Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield

On this installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield. The two have a lively discussion about the toll the pandemic has taken on this nonprofit and the many types of events it stages for the region, and how, if all goes well, 2021 could be a bounce back year for this important institution. They also talk about just how critical SOS events, like Bright Nights, the Fourth of July fireworks, the pancake breakfast, and the Big Balloon Parade are to the quality of life in this region. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/GEORGE-AND-SPIRIT-OF-SPRINGFIELD.mp3