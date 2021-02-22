BusinessTalk with Kirk Jonah
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 53: Feb. 22, 2021
George O’Brien talks with Kirk Jonah, a man who is trying to “Make Courage Contagious.”
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Kirk Jonah, a man who is trying to “Make Courage Contagious.” Kirk’s son, Jack, died of a heroin overdose a few years ago, and Kirk has dedicated much of his time, energy, and imagination to educating others about the dangers of opioid abuse. The two discuss his various speaking engagements, and also a recently-released movie about Jack Jonah, the Jonah family, and others, and its impact on audiences. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.