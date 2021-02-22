BusinessTalk with Kirk Jonah

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Kirk Jonah, a man who is trying to “Make Courage Contagious.” Kirk’s son, Jack, died of a heroin overdose a few years ago, and Kirk has dedicated much of his time, energy, and imagination to educating others about the dangers of opioid abuse. The two discuss his various speaking engagements, and also a recently-released movie about Jack Jonah, the Jonah family, and others, and its impact on audiences. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

